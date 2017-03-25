Strong, severe thunderstorms Saturday

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for this afternoon and evening, due to the potential for a few strong-severe thunderstorms.

Expect the sky to become mostly cloudy this afternoon, as widely scattered showers and storms develop.

A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts, so be sure to remain weather aware with the WSMV-TV and WSMV Weather apps.

Outside of storms, it'll be a breezy and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

For more on this storm threat, including timing and the overall likelihood we have severe weather, read Dan Thomas' latest 4WARN Weather Blog.

