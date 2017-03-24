Coyote sightings on the rise in Nashville

Coyotes tend to come out late at night and early in the morning, but more people in Nashville are reporting sightings in the middle of the day.

Samantha Justice is one of them. She said she spotted a coyote on the road directly behind her apartment complex playground.

“This was just 100 feet behind us, so yes, it does make me concerned,” Justice said.

The way the animal reacted also made her uneasy.

“He just looked at me and he just went on his way, so there was no fear at all,” Justice said.

Spotting a coyote out in the open shouldn't cause concern, but Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Barry Cross said if the animals aren't scared, it could become a problem.

“They are wild for a reason. It's for our safety and their safety. If they start coming up and standing in your yard and they don't run when they see you, you need to make them run,” Cross said.

Cross said it's likely coyotes are looking for food, so homeowners should make sure their trash is put away.

“Eating in the wild is tough. They have to work at it, so if they have that available, they're going to come to it,” Cross said.

Cross said don't leave small dogs and cats outside alone.

“They don't make a discernment between a rabbit or a mouse or Fluffy or Fido. They are opportunistic,” he said.

Cross said part of the reason there are more coyote sightings is because of so much new development.

“As communities move out we are starting to encroach on habitat. A lot of areas that have homes have good habitat within those subdivisions,” Cross said.

Still, Cross said there is no reason we can't all live together in harmony, as long as we keep wildlife wild.

Click here for more information on coyote control in Tennessee.

