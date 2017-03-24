Teen billed to replace guardrail that killed her

Hannah Eimers was killed in the crash. Her family says they received a bill for nearly $3,000. (WSMV)

An East Tennessee teenager was billed thousands of dollars after her death to fix the very thing that killed her.

Hannah Eimers was killed instantly when her car hit a guardrail last November.

Her father said it was the guardrail that killed her, and he is still in shock that a bill came from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to repair it.

"On the 31st of October, Hannah walked out of our house and we never saw her again. We never saw her again," said Steven Eimers, Hannah's father.

Hannah Eimers died on Interstate 75 in East Tennessee.

Her car left the road and hit the end of the guardrail, which speared through her car and killed her.

"The guardrail all together was a matter of inches, and Hannah was gone instantly," Steven Eimers said.

One week before her death, TDOT removed the guardrail end that she hit from their product list due to safety concerns. But the guardrails have not yet been removed from roadways.

“TDOT made the decision, they knew it was dangerous, they knew it did not perform well at highway speeds, but chose to play Russian roulette with all of our lives, and my daughter Hannah paid with her life. That really, really bothers me a lot," Steven Eimers said.

What bothers him even more though is the letter he received in the mail.

The letter was a bill from TDOT to his daughter for close to $3,000 to replace the guardrail that killed her.

"That bill was tasteless. But the real travesty here is that TDOT knew they had a dangerous device on the road. They left it in place and it killed my daughter, and those devices are still on this road today," Steven Eimers said.

TDOT said the letter was a terrible mistake and greatly apologized for it.

The Channel 4 I-Team has reported on the danger of those particular guardrails before.

In 2014, after a number lawsuits from all over the country against a Texas manufacturer, Metro Nashville replaced them.

"It's not worth hurting somebody on these things. Let's go ahead and do the right thing," Mark Macy, a city engineer, said in 2014.

It cost $200,000 to replace 20 guardrails in Metro.

According to TDOT, the removal of the model that Hannah Eimers hit means TDOT will not use it in new installations. However, there are still about 1,000 of them on Tennessee roads.

A TDOT spokesperson said they hope to start removing them in late spring or early summer after a bid goes out.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.