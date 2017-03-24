Police looking to reunite stolen vintage Dobro with owner

Police are now looking to reunite the vintage guitar with its owner. (WSMV)

Nashville knows there's no price tag on the sentimental value of an instrument. An effort is underway to get a stolen vintage item back home.

Brentwood police said Dwight Clark was just charged with stealing two guitars and confessed to taking a third back in December. It was a now-recovered vintage Dobro. Police have taken to Facebook and Twitter, posting pictures of the Dobro. They're withholding information on where it was stolen.

Brentwood community coordinator Deanna Lambert said that's in an effort to locate the real owner.

"This is Music City, and you have musicians who not only love making music but love their instruments too," she said. "This is an instrument someone really wants to get back."

While the search is on, Channel 4 took pictures of the Dobro to George Gruhn of Gruhn Guitars. After a quick glimpse of the now-recovered Brentwood Dobro, Gruhn was able to share a few details.

"It was made under license by Regal in Chicago for Dobro in the mid to late 1930s," he said. "These are popular for Bluegrass and Blues. This is one of the originals, pre-World War II."

While police continue their search for who owned the instrument, Gruhn hoped to hear it gets back to a fellow music lover.

"I certainly hope it gets reunited with its family," he said. "For the owner of the instrument who has a real emotional bond, these instruments are almost like part of the family. Instruments have soul and personality and people treat them almost as if they were alive. Sentimental appeal and monetary value are not directly related."

Police believe the Dobro was stolen before Dec. 14. They said it doesn't have a serial number which has made it harder to track. If you have any information, contact Brentwood Police.

