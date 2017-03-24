Second arrest made in Hendersonville kidnapping - WSMV Channel 4

Second arrest made in Hendersonville kidnapping

Shamain Johnson (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Shamain Johnson (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)
Police in Hendersonville have arrested a second suspect in a kidnapping incident that happened earlier this week.

Police said Shamain Johnson is now in custody.

Johnson and Cleopatra Lewis, who was arrested Thursday, are accused of luring a man into an apartment and restraining him with zip ties.

The man was eventually able to escape and run for help.

