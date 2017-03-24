Police: Ashley Brown's death ruled a homicide - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Ashley Brown's death ruled a homicide

Ashley Brown's body was found in December 2016. (WSMV file photo) Ashley Brown's body was found in December 2016. (WSMV file photo)
The death of a Nashville nurse last December has been ruled a homicide, the Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.

Ashley Brown’s body was found at AAA Disposal on Freightliner Drive on Dec. 21. She had been reported missing four days before after leaving a friend’s apartment on 25th Avenue North.

Police said Brown’s body is believed to have been in a dumpster near the apartment building before being transported to the trash facility.

Anyone with information on Brown’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

