Missing Williamson County teen found safe

Lakota Wilson was last seen Friday afternoon. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Lakota Wilson was last seen Friday afternoon. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities say a teen reported missing in Williamson County has been found safe.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Lakota Wilson was last seen at her home on South Carothers Road.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Lakota had been found safe Friday night.

