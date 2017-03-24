Missing Williamson County teen found safe

Lakota Wilson was last seen Friday afternoon. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say a teen reported missing in Williamson County has been found safe.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Lakota Wilson was last seen at her home on South Carothers Road.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Lakota had been found safe Friday night.

