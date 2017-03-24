Middle Tennessee gives Kermit Davis new seven-year contract - WSMV Channel 4

Middle Tennessee gives Kermit Davis new seven-year contract

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis has agreed to a new contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

School officials said Friday the seven-year deal will gives Davis a $575,000 base salary plus $175,000 each year for television and broadcast responsibilities.

Davis has led Middle Tennessee to an NCAA Tournament victory each of the last two seasons . Middle Tennessee stunned Michigan State in last year's tournament and defeated Minnesota this year before falling to Butler in the round of 32.

Davis is 307-180 in 15 seasons at Middle Tennessee, including a 154-54 mark over the last six seasons. The Blue Raiders went 31-5 this year.

In a school release announcing the new contract, Davis said, "I've never been more energized and excited about the future of Middle Tennessee basketball."

