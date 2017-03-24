TN lawmakers react to failed health care bill

House Speaker Paul Ryan is at the White House to tell President Donald Trump that Republicans don't have the votes to pass the GOP health care bill. Ryan is showing Trump the numbers, and asking what the President wants the speaker to do.

House Republicans pulled their health care bill moments before lawmakers were set to vote Friday afternoon.

House Speaker Paul Ryan abruptly pulled the bill as it appeared all but certain to be defeated.

The measure has been a top priority for Republicans and was the party’s first major legislative effort since it took control of both the White House and Congress in January.

Congress members from Middle Tennessee were split on how they would vote on Friday.

Congressman Diane Black, R-TN, who led much of the debate, was a firm yes on the American Health Care Act, as was Congressman Marsha Blackburn, R-TN.

Congressman Scott DesJarlais, R-TN, wasn’t sold on the plan, under which an estimated 24 million people stood to lose their coverage. DesJarlais said it didn’t do enough to lower health care costs for people in Tennessee.

Congressman Jim Cooper, D-TN, would have been a no vote, as well as Congressman Steve Cohen, D-TN.

Ryan spoke about the defeat Friday afternoon.

“I will not sugarcoat this. This is a disappointing day for us," Ryan said. "I don’t believe the law as it is fashioned or anything close to it is going to be able to survive,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say. Obamacare is the law of the land. It will remain the law of the land until it is replaced. As we're going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future."

Several Tennessee lawmakers issued statements after the bill was pulled.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN:

President Trump and Speaker Ryan made the decision today to pull the American Health Care Act from consideration, but our hard work is not over. We will continue talking with our colleagues and hearing feedback from our constituents to be certain any legislation we put forth in the future reflects the conservative principles of a patient centered marketplace, which is our goal for healthcare delivery and insurance reform.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-TN:

Obamacare has cost the country jobs and quality health care. Tennessee has experienced the worst, and since 2010 I’ve fought for repeal. As currently written, however, the American Health Care Act keeps many of the same policies, responsible for high premiums, which would continue to rise. While we made important changes to solve the problem of Obamacare, more are necessary, and I appreciate the President’s commitment to reform that empowers patients and protects taxpayers. The process, though difficult, has clarified what we must do to lower health care costs, expand access, cut taxes and reduce spending. To get it right, we’re ready to work even harder.

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-TN:

I’m glad the House didn’t pass this bad bill and hurt people who need health care. I think the energy from people back home, including thousands of Tennesseans, made the difference. Obamacare isn’t perfect. But we should work together to fix the law and make it better for everyone. It will take courage and political will from both parties. I hope Congress is up to the task because voters are watching.

Earlier Friday afternoon, supporters of The Affordable Care Act rallied on the sidewalk of West End Avenue alongside Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, and Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville. The small crowd of Obamacare supporters shared testimonies of how their being able to gain healthcare insurance saved their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

Paula Braun shared a personal story standing behind her wheelchair-bound daughter, Kelsey, who suffers from Rett Syndrome and has more than 100 seizures a year. She said her daughter is able to afford medication because of ACA. While the number of seizures seem high, Braun said they are actually now more under control and that her daughter would suffer several per day without the medication.

For those advocates, the canceled vote was a victory. It is not clear if another GOP healthcare plan will surface this year.

MTSU professor and Channel 4 political analyst Kent Syler also weighed in on the defeated bill.

"Although it was not a good day for President Trump, most of his supporters feel he is trying to do the right thing and will stand by him," Syler said. "House Republican, particularly members of the Freedom Caucus, were today's big losers. Few Freedom Caucus members have ever served with a president of their own party and are having a tough time moving from opposition to governing."

