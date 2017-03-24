4WARN Weather Alert: Severe storms, heavy winds possible Saturda - WSMV Channel 4

4WARN Weather Alert: Severe storms, heavy winds possible Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Saturday due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes.

The storms could affect all of the Midstate, but particularly along and west of Interstate 65.

Storms could arrive as early as 1 p.m. on Saturday, but it’s more likely they will move through by late afternoon and early evening.

