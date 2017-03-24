3 charged with attempted robbery of elderly man

Metro police say three young men have been charged in the attempted robbery of an 88-year-old man.

A citizen’s tip about a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike led to the arrest of the three occupants moments after police say they tried to rob the man at gunpoint at his mailbox.

Derrick Archibald Jr., 19, Octavious Mannie, 18, and Tony Scoggin, 18, are each charged with attempted aggravated robbery. They are each being held on a bond of $250,000.

Police said after the citizen’s tip, they followed the vehicle to Westport Driver. That was where police said Scoggin and Mannie got out of the vehicle and attempted to rob the man. He had no valuables on him at the time.

Police said Scoggin and Mannie returned to the vehicle when detectives moved in and arrested all three. Police said a .380 semi-automatic pistol was recovered from the vehicle.

