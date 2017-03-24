Questions remain about school district's response to Amber Alert

The search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas has reached as far as Texas.

Despite over 10 days without any confirmed sightings and authorities' best efforts, nothing has panned out.

Thomas is believed to be with her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins. She was last seen in Columbia on March 13.

Cummins and Thomas met at Culleoka Unit School. Administrators waited two weeks before suspending Cummins after the two were allegedly caught kissing in a classroom.

Dozens gathered in Columbia on Saturday to pray for Thomas' safe return. Family and friends were there, along with the sheriff and concerned strangers.

Maury County Superintendent Dr. Chris Marczak was not in attendance. Channel 4 has learned he was at the Graymere Country Club for a birthday party.

Channel 4 has obtained photos that night that show him smiling, but the photographer won't give permission to use them.

Channel 4 would like to ask Marczak why he did not attend the vigil, why the district waited 14 days to suspend Cummins after he was allegedly caught kissing Thomas at school and whether they ever called police.

The problem? The school district has repeatedly denied Channel 4's requests for an interview. In fact, when Channel 4 showed up to the school board last week, they called law enforcement.

Channel 4 even tried reaching out to Marczak on Twitter asking why he had not tweeted or retweeted anything about the Amber Alert. Channel 4 did not receive a response, but he did retweet the TBI's Amber Alert four days later.

As we head into Spring Break, please do not forget that Elizabeth is still out there. RT to bring her back home! #bringElizabethhome https://t.co/mQ7WNwVyeN — Dr. Chris Marczak (@cjmarczak) March 24, 2017

The family has expressed concern about the school district, but on Thursday, they released this statement:

The last 10 days have been the most difficult in the life of the Thomas family. We want to sincerely thank those of you throughout the country who are praying for Elizabeth's safe and speedy return. The family has been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to us by the Maury County community and beyond. We humbly ask that you continue to pray as we do our best to cope with the emotional weight of Elizabeth's abduction. We also thank the press, both local and national, for its continuous coverage of Elizabeth's abduction. It is critical to finding Elizabeth that we broadcast to the widest possible audience so as to keep Elizabeth's story in front of as many people as possible. Hopefully, this awareness will assist law enforcement with tips that will lead to Elizabeth. The family certainly expresses as well its sincere thanks and praise for law enforcement. The Maury County Sheriff's Department, the District Attorney General's Office for the 22nd Judicial District, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have worked tirelessly to find Elizabeth. We ask that the public stay vigilant and provide law enforcement with any information, no matter how insignificant you might perceive it, that could relate to Elizabeth's whereabouts. Law enforcement needs tips. Finally, we want to also address the Maury County Schools, as the teachers and administration are the core of our community. The Thomas family has the utmost respect and admiration for our teachers. They are the backbone of Maury County. We love Maury County Schools, especially Culleoka. It is important to the Thomas family to emphasize that none of the reports about possible mistakes regarding Tad Cummins prior to Elizabeth's disappearance are relevant to what we are doing right now. Our focus should be on finding Elizabeth. Period. To do that, we need as much information as possible, including from the school system. We know that each teacher and administrator of Maury County Schools mourns as we do over this tragedy and wishes daily for Elizabeth's safe return. Despite some of the stories that have been broadcast, the Thomas family wishes to express that the family and the schools are unified in this singular desire. Whatever questions about how issues were handled when Elizabeth was in school are distant and secondary and, in many ways, distracting, to the core issue of finding her. We thank the Maury County School System for its continued help in finding Elizabeth. We are desperate for any information that might lead to our daughter. The information that we need is not only what people have seen and heard after Elizabeth's disappearance, but also from before. Facts about prior events, especially interaction between Elizabeth and Tad Cummins and statements made by both to third parties, may very well contain clues to lead to Elizabeth's return. The Thomas family asks that the community in particular revisit events leading to Elizabeth's disappearance and come forward with any information that you believe might give insight into the mind of either Elizabeth or Mr. Cummins. Elizabeth must be found. Time is of the essence. Thank you, and may God be with Elizabeth.

