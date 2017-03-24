After Amber Alert case, Maury County Schools announces new task force

Maury County Public Schools has announced a new task force aimed at improving communications between parents and school officials in the wake of a nationwide search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.

Thomas and her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, have been missing since March 13.

The task force, announced Friday, will be made up of eight people, including a principal, teacher, parent and a sergeant from the Maury County Sheriff's Department.

There are three main goals:

Review current policies for student and/or staff incidents

Make recommendations to improve those policies

Create a stronger checks and balances system

The group will meet for about six to eight weeks and plan to make recommendations to the school board by May.

The first meeting is scheduled for April 7.

