Turkey, Cheddar and Apple Mashed Potato Puffs
Courtesy of Specialty Foods Group
These tasty morsels are full of flavor - they are a hit at every party!
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour
Makes: 48
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lb Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and chopped
1/4 cup light sour cream
1 tbsp butter
1/4 tsp each salt and cayenne pepper
1 cup shredded aged Cheddar cheese, divided
4 egg yolks
3/4 cup diced Kentucky Legend Oven Roasted Quarter Sliced Turkey
1 red apple, diced
1/3 cup finely diced roasted red pepper
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease 2 mini-muffin tins. Place potatoes in saucepan; pour in enough cold water to cover. Season the water generously with salt; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Drain well.
2. Return potatoes to saucepan. Add sour cream and butter; mash until smooth. Season with salt and cayenne pepper.
3. Stir in 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese, egg yolks, turkey, apple, red pepper, Parmesan cheese and chives.
4. Spoon 1 tbsp of mixture into each muffin cup. Sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown, puffed and set. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Using small knife, gently release potato puffs from pan. Serve warm.
Tips:
Substitute milk or Greek yogurt for light sour cream if desired.
Alternatively, use 2 1/2 cups leftover mashed potatoes; stir in Cheddar cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per 2 puffs
Calories 70
Fat 3.5 g
Saturated Fat 2 g
Cholesterol 40 mg
Sodium 180 mg
Carbohydrate 6 g
Fiber 1 g
Sugars 1 g
Protein 3 g