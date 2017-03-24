Turkey, Cheddar and Apple Mashed Potato Puffs

Courtesy of Specialty Foods Group

These tasty morsels are full of flavor - they are a hit at every party!

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Makes: 48

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup light sour cream

1 tbsp butter

1/4 tsp each salt and cayenne pepper

1 cup shredded aged Cheddar cheese, divided

4 egg yolks

3/4 cup diced Kentucky Legend Oven Roasted Quarter Sliced Turkey

1 red apple, diced

1/3 cup finely diced roasted red pepper

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease 2 mini-muffin tins. Place potatoes in saucepan; pour in enough cold water to cover. Season the water generously with salt; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Drain well.

2. Return potatoes to saucepan. Add sour cream and butter; mash until smooth. Season with salt and cayenne pepper.

3. Stir in 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese, egg yolks, turkey, apple, red pepper, Parmesan cheese and chives.

4. Spoon 1 tbsp of mixture into each muffin cup. Sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown, puffed and set. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Using small knife, gently release potato puffs from pan. Serve warm.

Tips:

Substitute milk or Greek yogurt for light sour cream if desired.

Alternatively, use 2 1/2 cups leftover mashed potatoes; stir in Cheddar cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per 2 puffs

Calories 70

Fat 3.5 g

Saturated Fat 2 g

Cholesterol 40 mg

Sodium 180 mg

Carbohydrate 6 g

Fiber 1 g

Sugars 1 g

Protein 3 g