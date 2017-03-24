Turkey, Cheddar and Apple Mashed Potato Puffs - WSMV Channel 4

Turkey, Cheddar and Apple Mashed Potato Puffs

Posted: Updated:

Turkey, Cheddar and Apple Mashed Potato Puffs

Courtesy of Specialty Foods Group

These tasty morsels are full of flavor - they are a hit at every party!

Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour
Makes: 48

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and chopped
1/4 cup light sour cream
1 tbsp butter
1/4 tsp each salt and cayenne pepper
1 cup shredded aged Cheddar cheese, divided
4 egg yolks
3/4 cup diced Kentucky Legend Oven Roasted Quarter Sliced Turkey
1 red apple, diced
1/3 cup finely diced roasted red pepper
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

 Instructions:

1.    Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease 2 mini-muffin tins. Place potatoes in saucepan; pour in enough cold water to cover. Season the water generously with salt; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Drain well.

2.    Return potatoes to saucepan. Add sour cream and butter; mash until smooth. Season with salt and cayenne pepper.

3.    Stir in 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese, egg yolks, turkey, apple, red pepper, Parmesan cheese and chives.

4.    Spoon 1 tbsp of mixture into each muffin cup. Sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown, puffed and set. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Using small knife, gently release potato puffs from pan. Serve warm.
Tips:
 Substitute milk or Greek yogurt for light sour cream if desired.  
 Alternatively, use 2 1/2 cups leftover mashed potatoes; stir in Cheddar cheese.

Nutrition Facts
Per 2 puffs   
Calories 70
Fat 3.5 g
Saturated Fat 2 g
Cholesterol 40 mg
Sodium 180 mg
Carbohydrate 6 g
Fiber 1 g
Sugars 1 g
Protein 3 g

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.