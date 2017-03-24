Reward of $24,000 in Tennessee cold case killing of clerk

Authorities say someone shot Michael Bell and left the store in a 1990's General Motors model sedan. (Source: TBI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities are offering a $24,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk in 1998 in western Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the reward Thursday in the July 23, 1998 killing of Michael Bell.

Bell was a clerk at McKee's Stateline Convenience Store, located on Highway 125 between Middleton, Tennessee, and Walnut, Mississippi. Authorities say someone shot Bell and left the store in a 1990's General Motors model sedan.

The bureau says investigators believe it was a coordinated shooting, not a robbery.

The bureau says the FBI has joined the investigation, which also includes the district attorney's office and the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office. Investigators think people in the community can provide information about Bell's killing.

