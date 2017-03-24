Lower School at Battle Ground Academy closed Friday - WSMV Channel 4

Lower School at Battle Ground Academy closed due to water main break


The water main break forced the Lower School to close on Friday.
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Spring break started a day early for the students at Battle Ground Academy's Lower School on Friday.

Classes were canceled because of a water main break just outside the school on Franklin Road.

Crews had to shut off water to the school and nearby homes while they worked to patch things up.

This could take a while, but officials said they are confident it will be fixed by the end of the day.

Battle Ground Academy's Middle and Upper schools held classes Friday because they are in a different location.

