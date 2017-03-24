Lower School at Battle Ground Academy closed due to water main break

The water main break forced the Lower School to close on Friday. (WSMV)

Spring break started a day early for the students at Battle Ground Academy's Lower School on Friday.

Classes were canceled because of a water main break just outside the school on Franklin Road.

Crews had to shut off water to the school and nearby homes while they worked to patch things up.

This could take a while, but officials said they are confident it will be fixed by the end of the day.

Battle Ground Academy's Middle and Upper schools held classes Friday because they are in a different location.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

WATER MAIN BREAK UPDATE - Service will not be restored until later today. The Lower School will be closed today - Friday, March 24, 2017. — Battle Ground Acad. (@BGAwildcats) March 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.