Rinne leads Predators past Flames 3-1

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pekka Rinne made 24 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Thursday night.

Calle Jarnkrok, Colton Sissons and Ryan Ellis scored, and Colin Wilson had two assists for Nashville, which has won five of six.

Dougie Hamilton had the lone goal for Calgary. After winning 17 of 21, the Flames have lost two straight.

