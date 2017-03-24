3 Nashville restaurants named to list of The South's Essential Restaurants

Three Nashville restaurants have made Eater.com's list of The South's 38 Essential Restaurants.

The website called Arnold's Country Kitchen a "splendid manifestation of the steam-table meat-and-three."

Husk Nashville also made the list. The editor called the food a "mind-expanding innovation."

Prince's Hot Chicken Shack also received rave reviews.

"As hot chicken’s cayenne flames continue to blaze across America, it’s imperative to savor it at the source," said the article.

Appalachian Bistro at Dancing Bear Lodge in Townsend and Hog & Hominy in Memphis also made the list.

