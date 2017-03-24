3 Nashville restaurants named to South's Essential Restaurants - WSMV Channel 4

3 Nashville restaurants named to list of The South's Essential Restaurants

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Three Nashville restaurants have made Eater.com's list of The South's 38 Essential Restaurants.

The website called Arnold's Country Kitchen a "splendid manifestation of the steam-table meat-and-three."

Husk Nashville also made the list. The editor called the food a "mind-expanding innovation."

Prince's Hot Chicken Shack also received rave reviews.

"As hot chicken’s cayenne flames continue to blaze across America, it’s imperative to savor it at the source," said the article.

Appalachian Bistro at Dancing Bear Lodge in Townsend and Hog & Hominy in Memphis also made the list.

Click here to read the full article.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 3 Nashville restaurants named to list of The South's Essential RestaurantsMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.