Fortune magazine releases list of world's top leaders

Fortune magazine is ranking the world's top leaders, but if you're expecting someone like President Trump or the Queen of England to top the list, you're wrong.

The poll, which is based off readers' votes, requires each nominee to be currently active in business, government, philanthropy or the arts.

Some of the obvious choices are there, but the one who tops the list may be an unfamiliar name.

Theo Epstein is the president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs. Under his leadership, they are losers no more after overcoming an 108-year championship drought.

Samantha Bee is No. 19. She got her start on The Daily Show but now has her own show called Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. In a sea of male-dominated late-night TV, she is a rare female voice.

In at No. 46 is Chance the Rapper. Chance is a champion of positivity and is an anti-violence advocate in his hometown of Chicago. He has donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.

Below is the list of the top 10 world leaders:

Theo Epstein - President, Baseball Operations, Chicago Cubs Jack Ma - Executive Chairman, Alibaba Group Pope Francis - Head of the Roman Catholic Church Melinda Gates - Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Jeff Bezos - Founder and CEO, Amazon Ava DuVernay - Film Director and Screenwriter H.R. McMaster - U.S. National Security Adviser Tsai Ing-Wen - President, Taiwan John McCain - U.S. Senator, R-Arizona Angela Merkel - Chancellor, Germany

