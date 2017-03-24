12 South's 'I Believe in Nashville' mural restored after vandalism

The mural was repainted just in time for its five-year anniversary party. (WSMV)

The mural is on 12th Avenue South near Edley's.

An iconic Nashville mural has been restored just one week after someone dumped tar on it.

The "I Believe in Nashville" mural in 12 South is a popular spot for both tourists and locals to take photos.

The artist who created the mural just finished making repairs on Thursday.

The vandalism happened just one week before the five-year anniversary of the mural. Police never figured out who did it.

The Nashville artist painted it as a symbol of hope, positivity and unity after the floods.

The five-year anniversary party for the mural is still going on as planned on Saturday. Details have not yet been announced.

