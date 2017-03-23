Jailed Sumner County doctor was also a police officer

A doctor in Sumner County has been arrested for allegedly issuing prescriptions for narcotics in exchange for sexual favors.

Authorities began investigating Dr. Lawrence Joseph Valdez when they received complaints about his practices.

Investigators said Valdez offered prescriptions for narcotics and other drugs in exchange for money and sexual acts from multiple people.

Valdez is a medical doctor licensed in Tennessee and Kentucky who specializes in emergency medicine.

Channel 4 has also learned Valdez was a reserve Gallatin police officer and member of the Sumner County SWAT team until he was fired from both positions on Thursday.

Gallatin Assistant Police Chief Bill Sorrels said Valdez was with the department for roughly three years. Valdez also served as medical director for Robertson County EMS until his contract was terminated after his arrest.

Valdez was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of issuing prescriptions for narcotics outside the scope of medical practice. He is being held on $500,000 bond. One condition of his bond is that he must surrender his DEA prescription license.

