Elizabeth Thomas' sister: 'You are in danger'

If you know anything about their whereabouts, call the TBI. (WSMV)

Brandy Landauer said she has been hoping and praying that something will change and her younger sister Elizabeth Thomas will be brought back home safe and out of hiding with 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

"I'm worried that he's going to run out of money and food and he's going to be worried that someone is looking for him and see that we're looking for him. And he's not going to be thinking straight, and he has weapons, so he may hurt her," Landauer said.

Cummins was supposed to be Thomas’ trusted teacher at Culleoka Unit School. Instead, police say he was grooming her for a sexual relationship.

Police say Cummins researched teen marriage and "living off the grid" after he was suspended from his job at Culleoka for kissing Thomas in his classroom and continuing to see her after administrators told him to stay away from the 15-year-old girl.

"I don't believe anyone is at fault except for Tad Cummins because he has done something very wrong here," Landauer said. "He has taken a child from her home. She is underage. It is completely inappropriate and wrong."

Police say Thomas, who comes from a broken home, was vulnerable and Cummins took advantage of that.

Her mother was charged with abuse and no longer lives with the children and their father.

Landauer would not talk about their past, but said she moved out in November of 2015, got married and has started family of her own. She still keeps in touch with their mother. She said she is devastated.

While Landauer has not spoken to her sister since she moved out, she said she's still heartbroken by what's happened.

"You can't just have a sibling and not love them. It's like it's wired into your DNA to love and want to protect the people you grow up with,” she said through tears. “And when you can't protect them, because they're gone and you can't do anything about it, it just kills you inside.”

Landauer sent a strong message and warning to her younger sister, whom she calls by her first name.

"Mary Catherine, I know that you thought that this may have been a good idea at first, and you may have thought that this would have been fun, and you thought he loved you, but you are in danger and you need to come home," Landauer pleaded. "You need to get away from him. You need to run."

She had a different message for Cummins.

"He's lucky that there's law enforcement. He's lucky that people like me who care deeply for my sister do not get our hands on him before law enforcement does," she said.

For now, she is watching and waiting, hoping for the best.

"I hope that one day our family can be fixed, if the justice system is actually willing to do that," Landauer said. "I hope that we can all be a family again. And I think there needs to be some family counseling."

She says if Elizabeth had counseling early on, this might not have happened.

