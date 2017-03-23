Mt. Juliet police release armed robbery suspect video

Several armed robberies have been reported since Sunday. (WSMV)

Metro police have recovered a stolen vehicle that may have been used in a string of armed robberies in Hermitage and Mt. Juliet earlier this week.

The maroon Chrysler van was used in Sunday’s armed robbery of a woman at a Publix store in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police are investigating two armed robberies that may be related to three others in Hermitage that happened between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday night.

“Vehicles are being stolen, and they’re getting into vehicles, driving to other areas and robbing people,” said Mt. Juliet Lt. Tyler Chandler. “It all seems to have a lot of similarities and a lot of dots and we’re trying to connect those dots.”

On Monday, two separate pizza delivery people were robbed within four miles of each other. When Mt. Juliet Jet’s Pizza manager Ann Kavanagh heard about the robberies, she spoke to her delivery drivers about safety.

“You don’t have to deliver in any area you don’t feel comfortable in,” Kavanagh said. “That’s our policy.”

Lt. Chandler said there are likely three robbery suspects involved in these crimes, including two gunmen and a getaway driver.

“We don’t believe these attackers are trying to hurt anyone,” Chandler added. “We believe they’re just after the property.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.