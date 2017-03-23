EMT charged with sexual battery of patient during ambulance transport

An emergency medical technician has been charged with the sexual battery of a patient during her transport between facilities.

Police said it was another EMT in the ambulance who spotted what was happening and reported it.

Clarksville police said a woman was being transported from a facility in Antioch to a Kentucky hospital in an ambulance with MedicOne Medical Response.

According to an arrest warrant, EMT Samuel Rutherford was in the back with the woman while traveling. Rutherford is accused of blocking the view of an EMT in the front of the vehicle by putting a backpack in an open space and turning off the light. He's accused of then forcing the woman to perform oral sex on him.

Police said after realizing what was happening, the other EMT pulled off the interstate onto Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville and called authorities. Police added it was there the woman told them she was forced into the act without her consent.

Rutherford has been charged with sexual battery by an authority figure. Rutherford did not answer calls Thursday, while someone at his home said he does not want to comment.

MedicOne released a statement to Channel 4 saying:

MedicOne very quickly self-reported the incident to the appropriate law enforcement agencies as it was occurring. We have cooperated fully since that time. Our employees are all properly screened and vetted before hiring, and we hold all of them to the most rigorous industry standards. The employee in question was immediately suspended without pay and has since been terminated. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we can provide no additional details at this time.

Rutherford was being held on a $25,000 bond at the Montgomery County Jail. His Facebook said he was with MedicOne since September.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.