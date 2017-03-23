Woman arrested, man sought in Hendersonville kidnapping

A woman has been arrested and a man is wanted in an alleged kidnapping at a Hendersonville apartment complex earlier this week.

The victim told police he was held against his will after he was lured to the apartment by Cleopatra Lewis, 38, on Monday. Once inside, the victim said he was beaten and bound by Shamain Johnson, 38.

Lewis was arrested Thursday. She is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and theft. Her bond has not yet been set.

Police are still searching for Johnson. He has active warrants for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and theft.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.