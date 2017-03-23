2 families displaced by Murfreesboro apartment fire

The fire happened at the Chariot Point Apartments. (Source: Murfreesboro Fire Department)

Murfreesboro firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Chariot Point Apartments on East Northfield Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to two units. Another unit received minor smoke damage.

Two families have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the chase between the two apartments. This investigation is ongoing.

