Lawmaker proposes best behavior guidelines law for police traffic stops

A Tennessee lawmaker wants to make sure new drivers know the correct behavior during traffic stops.

Two states have passed laws addressing the issue, and Tennessee is among five other states considering it after recent deadly encounters between drivers and police.

"I asked law enforcement and department of safety, are there guidelines? Yes, the guidelines are there, but they're scattered. They're not well organized," said Rep. Sabi Kumar, R-Springfield.

Kumar is proposing a law that would require local and state law enforcement to come up with what those best behavior guidelines would be, going more in-depth than what's listed in the state driver's manual.

The manual includes basics, such as limited movement, informing an officer if you are a handgun carry permit holder and carrying a firearm, keeping your hands on the steering wheel, and remaining inside your car.

Lebanon Police Corporal PJ Hardy said more details beyond that would be valuable.

"The more information we can give to young drivers, older drives, in any subject matter ... the more information you have, the better you can make choices and decisions," Hardy said.

The proposed law would require those guidelines to be taught in driver's education classes. But in Tennessee, driver's education isn't a requirement.

Channel 4 to an instructor who feels having police officers visit classes could prevent misunderstandings in the future.

"A student might listen to them more than they listen to me, just based on my experience. That could also help cross the culture of police fear and comfort within the community between police officers and students," said Nate Fisher-Shaffer, of Brentwood Driver Training.

Fisher-Shaffer said it would be very helpful, especially since there's only one question on the Tennessee permit test pertaining to traffic stops.

"If there was a whole chapter, I mean we've got chapters on alcohol, distracted driving and speeding, there's not a section on what to do if that happens," Fisher-Shaffer said. "There's not even a section on what to do if you get into a wreck, exchanging insurance information."

Some tips would include things like telling police where you are reaching when you get your driver's license and registration. Channel 4 asked Kumar if that's common sense, but he and police said the more information the public knows, the better.

The bill will come up in a committee hearing next week.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.