English Premier League teams head to Nashville on July 29

The match is scheduled for July 29.

One of the top sports leagues in the world is coming to Nashville this summer.

English Premier League teams Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will play at Nissan Stadium on July 29.

Team representatives were in Nashville on Thursday to promote the big event, called the 2017 International Champions Cup.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

