Metro police search for gunman who robbed cab driver

Metro detectives are searching for three young men accused of robbing a cab driver in the 1700 block of Knowles Street late Saturday night.

The victim said he stopped at 11:40 p.m. to pick up his fare when a young black man armed with a handgun got into the back seat and demanded money.

The driver handed over cash. The suspect then ran away with two other young men toward Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

