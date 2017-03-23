Police: South Nashville restaurant owner was assassinated

Gitem Demissie, 41, was killed at his business. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are calling the murder of a south Nashville business owner an assassination.

Police say surveillance video shows Gitem Demissie being shot several times at the Ibex Ethiopian Bar & Restaurant he owned on Saturday night.

A witness was inside the building when the gunman came in.

Police said the gunman was masked and wearing a hoodie.

Investigators do not know why Demissie was targeted.

“We have been unable to determine at this point any reason why someone wanted Mr. Demissie dead,” said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron. “As you will see on this surveillance video, this was an assassination. We don’t use that word lightly. We rarely use the word assassination, but that’s what this was.”

Police have been interviewing members of the Ethiopian community for any clues. So far there’s no explanation.

“Robbery doesn’t appear to be the motive. Nothing was taken. This person walked right up to Mr. Demissie, shot, saw that he was moving, came back around and shot again,” Aaron said.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call police.

