Guard Kwe Parker to transfer from Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Guard Kwe Parker is leaving Tennessee after one year with the program.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Tom Satkowiak said Thursday that Parker plans to transfer at the end of the spring semester. Satkowiak said Parker has requested his release and that "pending the achievement of some specific academic goals and benchmarks, the program intends to grant it."

Parker averaged 8.1 minutes, 1 point, 0.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists as a freshman this season while helping Tennessee post a 16-16 record. The 6-footer from Fayetteville, North Carolina, played 25 games and made one start for the Volunteers.

