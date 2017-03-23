Sponsor pulls bill that lets parents customize education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Senate sponsor of a $71 million voucher-like proposal that would let parents take public money to use it to customize their child's education has pulled the bill until next year.

Sen. Delores Gresham, a Republican from Somerville, pulled the legislation that would have allowed parents to take an average of $7,000 in state and local funds and spend it on approved expenses. The money could have been used toward private school tuition, home school curriculum, tutoring and other education-related expenses.

Supporters of the measure, which is known as an education savings account program, said it would give parents the ultimate power to decide on their child's education. Opponents said it threatened to pull tax dollars away from underfunded public schools and lacked accountability.

