Police: No sign of Cummins, Thomas at Texas gas station

Police in Corpus Christi, TX, investigated a reported sighting of the suspect in a Tennessee Amber Alert on Thursday.

Someone called the Corpus Christi Police Department to report a possible sighting of Tad Cummins or his vehicle near a gas station in the 4500 block of State Highway 181 in North Beach, a part of Corpus Christi.

This area is about 180 to 200 miles, or three hours, from the Mexico border.

Officers went to the scene but did not see Cummins. They reviewed surveillance footage and said there was no sign of either Cummins or Elizabeth Thomas.

Cummins is believed to be driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Click here to read everything we know so far about the case.

So far, the TBI has received 860 tips about the whereabouts of Cummins and Thomas. Of those tips, 748 have been closed, while 112 remain open and are still being investigated.

"As sighting leads come in, we call the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction to report the information, and request that they follow up on the lead. That has happened numerous times over the past several days, but none of those leads so far have led to locating either Elizabeth Thomas or Tad Cummins," said Susan Niland, spokeswoman for the TBI.

