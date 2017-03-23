Community meeting held in Mt. Juliet to address recent robberies

This map shows the locations of the armed robberies in the Midstate. (WSMV)

Police released surveillance images of the suspect in the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)

Anyone who's ever stared down the barrel of a gun knows how frightening robberies can be, but after a slew of brazen armed thefts in broad daylight, police are even more concerned.

The suspects are still on the run. Their victims are wide-ranging - from a mom getting groceries to friends leaving a movie theater.

It's terrifying because in all of these cases, the victims felt safe. They were in places and doing things they normally do when all of a sudden a gun was put in their face.

Two friends were leaving a showing of Beauty and the Beast at Opry Mills when a maroon SUV pulled up.

"A guy got out of the passenger seat with a gun pointed at us," said one of the victims.

She wants to remain anonymous because the suspects have her and her friends' identities.

"I felt completely safe - I didn't think anything like that could happen," she said. "Completely random ... This can happen anywhere."

And it has. Since Sunday, there have been five armed robberies in Nashville, Hermitage and Mt. Juliet.

Police believe the same group of teenagers are behind all of the robberies. The first incident happened Sunday when a woman was robbed in the Publix parking lot on Mt. Juliet Road. On Monday, a pizza delivery driver was robbed in broad daylight on Leesa Ann Lane.

On Thursday night, neighbors from the Hickory Hills subdivision in Mt. Juliet met with police about the recent crimes.

"The meeting went well. We have more people here than what we expected," said Lt. Tyler Chandler.

It was standing room only at the meeting.

"When you have a situation like this that goes beyond a particular individual and does the entire neighborhood, then we are very pleased to have the support of everyone," said neighbor Fred Polacek.

Police believe there are three suspects in this case. At least two of the armed robberies involve stolen cars, such as a black Volvo spotted leaving a robbery scene in the Hickory Hills subdivision.

On Thursday, Metro police recovered a stolen van used in Sunday's armed robbery at the Publix in Mt. Juliet.

While the search continues for these suspects, police and victims are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

"Be aware of anyone, at anywhere and anytime, no matter how safe the community is," Chandler said.

