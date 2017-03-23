Metro employee fired for Facebook post sues

This is a screenshot of the post that got Danyelle Bennett into trouble. (WSMV)

A former Metro 911 operator is suing the city for firing her over a Facebook post.

Danyelle Bennett claims she was fired over a social media post supporting President Donald Trump.

According to the mayor’s office, the post read, “Thank God we have more America-loving rednecks … even [expletive] and Latinos voted for Trump too.”

Bennett's lawyer, Larry Crain, said the post was taken out of context.

"She was making a satirical response to a person that had used that word," Crain said.

Crain said Bennett was actually calling out another person that commented on her Facebook page using the racial slur.

It read, "Redneck states vote for Trump, [expletive] and Latino states vote for Hillary."

"Anyone who knows Ms. Bennett and worked with her would know this certainly was not an act of racism on her part. She was responding to what she disagreed with from another post on her Facebook," Crain said.

The director of the Emergency Communications Center said the post violates the city’s policy.

But in the complaint against Metro, Crain said another employee who works in the same department posted on Facebook using a derogatory word and did not get punished.

"It's an over-broad policy that is being enforced arbitrarily in a way that singles out Ms. Bennett," Crain said.

Crain said Bennett is being targeted because she was outspoken about her support for Trump. He said she has every right to do that.

"Public employees don't shed their constitutional rights when they receive a government check," Crain said.

Mike Safley, deputy director of Metro's Department of Law, said they have not yet been served. Still, he cannot comment on pending litigation.

Bennett is asking for $2 million in damage.

Click here to read Metro's social media policy.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.