State looks to expand Tennessee Reconnect program

Tennessee made history by becoming the first state to offer free college education to recent college graduates through a program called Tennessee Promise.

Now Gov. Bill Haslam is taking aim at older adults. The goal is to enable everyone in Tennessee to have a college degree.

Oressa Jackson spends her mornings packing lunch for her daughter while gathering her own textbooks.

“It’s like a series of choices we make, and eventually you want to get back on that right path,” Jackson said. “So it’s like, I have to go to school.”

Jackson is a mother of three, a working nanny and a full-time college student.

“I’m going for early childhood education. Plan to be a kindergarten teacher,” she said.

Jackson said she was helping her daughter with her schoolwork one night when it occurred to her.

“And I’m like, I could do this and I would be good at it,” Jackson said.

She is now halfway through completing her associate’s degree and scarcely has time to study.

“You just have to push through it all. You just know it’ll be better at the end,” Jackson said.

For the last few years, Tennessee Reconnect has been providing free tuition to adult students at technical colleges in the state. The governor wants to expand that program to include community college.

“That’s wonderful for all parents going back to school. It’s hard. I actually took out student loans, so that’s another worry,” Jackson said.

If it passes the state legislature, Jackson’s tuition will be covered by proceeds from the Tennessee Lottery.

“It’s a great step to help us send a message to adults that may be stuck in a job they don’t want, that feel they need a pathway out,” said Mike Krause, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

Krause has been a resource for other states trying to follow suit.

“The fact that we’re a national example is certainly encouraging. It’s not something that has always been the case for Tennessee in education, but we’re going to keep pushing,” Jackson said.

Jackson said if the state is offering free college, there’s no excuse.

“You can’t make $11 an hour forever as a grown-up with children. That doesn’t do anything,” she said.

Expansion of Tennessee Reconnect is currently making its way through the state legislature. Several state lawmakers are recommending its passage.

