House passes bill that blocks marijuana decriminalization

Hermitage Precinct detectives are conducting an investigation of a shooting that fatally wounded 14-year-old Clayton Gangji on June 24.More >>
The third victim in the house fire turned murder investigation has died on June 24.More >>
A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday night while inside her home on the 100 block of Cleveland Street.More >>
Metro police said the deadly fire at the home on Leesa Ann Lane was being investigated as a murder/attempted murder/attempted suicide.More >>
A Middle Tennessee family fears that every major rain will be the one that reaches their home. They claim a major corporation is to blame. The corporation has told the family that's not the case.More >>
Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013.More >>
Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.More >>
Bottles, cardboard boxes and soda cans are just some of what you'll find piled up high inside the Waste Management facility in East Nashville. But you'll also find it on the outside.More >>
Metro police are investigating if weather was a factor in a fatal crash on Friday afternoon.More >>
What the Channel 4 I-Team discovered through various records raised questions about how some troubled teens were getting treated at a local juvenile detention center.More >>
