Charles Holland, 44, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition. Deputies fired several shots during the incident.

Police officers were still at the scene on Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

Dashcam video shows moment when Nashville firefighter was shot by police

Channel 4 has received dashcam video from a night back in January when a Nashville firefighter was shot by Cheatham County deputies.

According to the Cheatham County district attorney, the incident began with a "rolling domestic violence call."

Police said a man was trying to run his ex-girlfriend off the road, along with a second woman and her friend who were in a second car.

The friend pulled into firefighter Chuck Holland's driveway for help. He took her into his house.

The video, obtained from The Pleasant View Post shows the ex-girlfriend pulling in next, and then the deputies.

Holland reportedly came out of the house with a gun in his hand.

The deputy and the woman took cover, and deputies ordered Holland to show his hands.

According to officers, Holland's movements seemed threatening, so they opened fire, striking him twice. Holland is still recovering from his wounds.

A grand jury has cleared him and both deputies of any wrong-doing.

The man who was originally chasing the two women has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Holland's attorney, Jonathon Farmer, said Holland is not only a firefighter but a former Marine. He said Holland's only intentions were to protect the women.

Holland has not ruled out filing a lawsuit.

