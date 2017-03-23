Video shows moment when Nashville firefighter was shot by police - WSMV Channel 4

Dashcam video shows moment when Nashville firefighter was shot by police

Posted: Updated:
(Source: The Pleasant View Post) (Source: The Pleasant View Post)
PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) -

Channel 4 has received dashcam video from a night back in January when a Nashville firefighter was shot by Cheatham County deputies.

According to the Cheatham County district attorney, the incident began with a "rolling domestic violence call."

Police said a man was trying to run his ex-girlfriend off the road, along with a second woman and her friend who were in a second car.

The friend pulled into firefighter Chuck Holland's driveway for help. He took her into his house.

The video, obtained from The Pleasant View Post shows the ex-girlfriend pulling in next, and then the deputies.

Holland reportedly came out of the house with a gun in his hand.

The deputy and the woman took cover, and deputies ordered Holland to show his hands.

According to officers, Holland's movements seemed threatening, so they opened fire, striking him twice. Holland is still recovering from his wounds.

A grand jury has cleared him and both deputies of any wrong-doing.

The man who was originally chasing the two women has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Holland's attorney, Jonathon Farmer, said Holland is not only a firefighter but a former Marine. He said Holland's only intentions were to protect the women.

Holland has not ruled out filing a lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Dashcam video shows moment when Nashville firefighter was shot by policeMore>>

  • Special

    Cheatham County news

    Click to read more headlines from Cheatham County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Cheatham County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.