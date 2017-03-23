Driver accused of hitting, killing TDOT worker won't face additional charges

J.R. Rogers was changing a tire on I-40 when he was hit. (Source: Family photos / Caring Bridge)

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man accused of hitting and killing a TDOT worker on Christmas Eve.

A warrant was issued for 38-year-old Dennis Castellanos-Moreno after he did not show up for his settlement hearing on Thursday.

Castellanos-Moreno is charged with failure to have a valid driver's license and not having insurance, which are both misdemeanors.

According to the Davidson County District Attorney's office, there are no plans to pursue additional charges.

Castellanos-Moreno told police he was driving on Interstate 40 on Christmas Eve when a car in front of him began to brake. He said he braked, causing his Toyota Scion to go into a spin, hitting 30-year-old James "J.R." Rogers.

Rogers, 30, had pulled over near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit in Hermitage to help a stranded family change a flat tire.

Rogers had his TDOT Help truck parked behind the Honda Pilot on the right shoulder. According to Metro Nashville Police, his flashing lights were activated and there was a message board alerting drivers about the hazard.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was holding a flashlight while Rogers changed the tire, but Rogers told him to get back into the car because it was too dangerous. Rogers was hit minutes later and died from his injuries.

According to police, Castellanos-Moreno did not show any signs of impairment.

Rogers had been working for TDOT for less than a year. He left behind his 5-year-old son and his girlfriend of three years.

Rogers was one of three TDOT employees who were killed in the line of duty in 2016. David Younger, 65, was struck and killed by a semi truck along I-40 in Hickman County. James Hopkins was killed while flagging traffic in Crockett County.

