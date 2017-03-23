Gordon Jewish center issues statement on arrest of suspect making bomb threats

Israeli police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers and other institutions in the U.S., marking a potential breakthrough in the case after an international manhunt with the FBI.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld described the suspect as a hacker, but said his motives were still unclear. Police banned publication of his name, but said he was an American-Israeli dual citizen and that he would remain in custody until at least March 30.

"He's the guy who was behind the JCC threats," Rosenfeld said, referring to the dozens of anonymous threats phoned in to Jewish community centers in the U.S. over the past two months. Israeli media said the man had been found unfit for compulsory military service.

Israel's Channel 10 TV showed footage of the suspect appearing in court in the central Israeli city of Rishon Letzion. He wore tan pants and a blue sweater that he used to cover his face as he walked past reporters.

The channel said the young man had lived in the U.S. for a period of time and had been home-schooled. It showed images of a large antenna outside his house and said his father was also arrested.

In Washington, the FBI confirmed the arrest of the main suspect.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the arrest was the result of a large investigation into hate crimes against the Jewish community. He said the Justice Department "will not tolerate the targeting of any community in the country on the basis of their religious beliefs." He called work by the FBI and Israeli police "outstanding."

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish-American group that battles anti-Semitism, says there have been more than 150 bomb threats against Jewish community centers and day schools in 37 states and two Canadian provinces since Jan. 9. Those threats led to evacuations of the buildings and raised fears of rising anti-Semitism. The threats were accompanied by acts of vandalism on several Jewish cemeteries.

The Gordon Jewish Center in Nashville, which was the target of multiple threats during that time, issued a statement concerning the arrest.

“We are gratified by the progress in this investigation and applaud the commitment and leadership of the FBI and other federal agencies, Israeli law enforcement, and state and local law enforcement here in Nashville,” said Gordon Jewish Community Center Executive Director Leslie Sax in a news release.

“While we are troubled to learn that the individual suspected of making these threats is reportedly Jewish, we are hopeful that the hoaxes and threats have come to an end. We maintain a strong culture of security at the Gordon Jewish Community Center and continue to be an inclusive and welcoming place for all.”

The Jewish Community Centers Association of North America leadership was briefed by the FBI on Thursday morning after the arrest.

“Throughout this long running period of concern and disruption, we have received tremendous support from our locally elected officials, our entire Nashville community and from many people and organizations across the country,” said Sax in a news release. “Importantly, the Gordon JCC has had the opportunity to review and assess our security protocols and procedures, and we are confident that we are safer today than ever before.”

