Famous Dave's Shakin' the Shack Potato Salad

SHAKIN' THE SHACK POTATO SALAD

Courtesy: Backroads & Side Streets by "Famous" Dave Anderson



INGREDIENTS

3 pounds medium russet potatoes

1 ¼ C mayonnaise

½ C sour cream

1 T prepared mustard

1 T white vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp pepper

½ C finely chopped celery

½ C finely chopped red onion

½ C finely chopped green bell pepper

2 T finely chopped pimento

1 T finely minced seeded jalapeno

5 hard-boiled eggs, finely chopped

¼ C pickle relish

Combine the potatoes with enough water to cover in large saucepan. Bring to a boil. Boil until tender but not mushy; drain. Chill in refrigerator. Peel potatoes and coarsely chop. Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, vinegar, salt, sugar and pepper in a bowl and mix well. Stir in celery, red onion, green pepper, pimento and jalapeno. Fold in potatoes, eggs and pickle relish. Chill, covered, until serving time. The flavor is enhanced if chilled overnight. Garnish with paprika. Yield: 10 to 12 servings