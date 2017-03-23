Real People With Rudy: Young man is one of few worldwide with unique gift

HK Derrberry (L) and Jim Bradford have released a book about their friendship. (WSMV)

A lot of us go through life busy, focused on where we're going or what we're doing.

However, a chance meeting at a diner in Nashville on Oct. 16, 1999, uncovered one of the most unique people in the world.

"Nobody was in the restaurant except a little boy listening to a radio. He had on shorts, a dirty white T-shirt. He needed a haircut, but what I noticed was that he had braces on both legs. I knew something was wrong with him," said Jim Bradford.

Bradford struck up a conversation with then-9-year-old HK Derryberry.

Derryberry, who is blind and has cerebral palsy, was raised by his grandmother, who worked as a cashier at the diner.

He was born three months premature and was surgically removed from the body of his mother, who was killed in a car crash.

"I was in the belly of a mother who was drinking, so the Lord knew I needed to be out of the alcohol, the sooner the better," Derryberry said.

"He's blind and has cerebral palsy, not because of birth defects, but because of the lifestyle of two people," Bradford said.

And so, as if preordained, Bradford entered his life.

"He's been a father figure to me, which I never really had because my father abandoned me at the age of 5," Derryberry said. "He told me he loved me. He told me he's proud of me. Mr. Bradford has let me borrow his eyes."

It was about two years into their relationship when Bradford realized just how incredibly unique Derryberry is.

Give him a date, any date, and he can remember everything that has happened to him or around him every minute of his entire life.

For example, when asked about Jan. 20, 2015, he could recall it was a Wednesday and the Dow Jones Index went up 52 points that day. May 3, 2012, was a Thursday and the same day when a tornado hit Oklahoma City.

Derryberry is one of only 25 known people in the world with this ability.

He even remembers the exact day and place when he first met Channel 4's Rudy Kalis - March 22, 2006.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean is a good friend of Derryberry's. He was named acting mayor one afternoon, which is when he unsuccessfully tried to lower property taxes 50 percent.

Derryberry knows all about the past but has plans for his future, too.

"Be a motivational speaker, to continue to inspire people," he said.

Bradford and Derryberry have authored a book together that documents their relationship. The proceeds from this book will go into a trust fund for Derryberry. Click here to learn more about the book.

Know of someone special who you'd like Rudy Kalis to meet? Click here to contact us.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.