Collision causes major delays on Bell Road in Antioch

The wreck happened Thursday morning on Bell Road. (WSMV) The wreck happened Thursday morning on Bell Road. (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

The westbound lanes of Bell Road are shut down in Antioch after a large crash Thursday morning.

During the wreck, an SUV rolled over onto another car.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene, but their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Westbound lanes of Bell Road are shut down from Mt. View Road to just before Interstate 24.

