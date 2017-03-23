Truck rolls, hits man at Antioch apartment complex - WSMV Channel 4

Truck rolls, hits man at Antioch apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
The truck rolled over onto the man and injured him. (WSMV) The truck rolled over onto the man and injured him. (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

A man was hit by a truck at an apartment complex in Antioch overnight.

The incident happened on Hickory Highlands Drive around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

A woman left her truck with a trailer in neutral. It rolled back and ran over a man.

The victim has minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

