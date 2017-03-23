Car crashes into utility pole on Clarksville Highway - WSMV Channel 4

Car crashes into utility pole, brings down power lines on Clarksville Highway

The crash happened on Clarksville Highway. (WSMV) The crash happened on Clarksville Highway. (WSMV)
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a utility pole on Clarksville Highway around 4:20 a.m. Thursday.

Power lines are down near Cantarutti Road, which is north of Briley Parkway.

All lanes of Clarksville Highway are closed while crews replace the pole.

The driver is being treated for injuries. It's not clear if the driver will need to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

