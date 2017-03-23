Police: Man robbed by woman he met on Craigslist

The robbery happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating a bizarre overnight robbery in south Nashville.

Police said a man called 911 just after 1 a.m. Thursday and told them a woman over 6' robbed him.

The man is from out of town and reportedly met the woman on Craigslist.

When they met up, the woman told the man to get in the car. The man believed the woman had a gun, so he agreed.

According to police, the woman drove him to Fifth Third Bank and forced him to withdraw cash.

The man ran away to the nearby Zaxby's off Old Hickory Boulevard and called police. He was not hurt.

Police are looking for a tall black woman in a dark-colored Charger.

