Belmont student three miles away from London attack

Imagine finding out about a terrorist attack just down the road through a phone call thousands of miles away.

That was the case for some Middle Tennessee students vacationing in London.

Belmont University student Maddy Roberts was trying to catch some quiet when the attacks happened. She had just left for a walk with her flat mate.

“As soon as we walked out the door, we immediately heard ambulances, and there was multiple. Just on our walk, I probably saw four or five,” Roberts said.

Her phone then lit up with concerned calls from her mother and friends back home.

“We knew something big happened but we didn’t know what,” Roberts said.

Roberts is staying in Kensington, just three miles away from the attack.

“We saw the news story on BBC breaking, and we were just kind of in disbelief that we were as close as we were to it,” Roberts said.

Amanda Agee of Murfreesboro was also taken by surprise when she started receiving messages. She was more than 150 miles away in Lincoln with her father at the time.

“It was very surreal, like, oh my gosh, they've attacked Westminster and the House of Parliament,” Agee said.

Agee said she was on that very bridge last Friday.

“We sat there and we talked and were like, ‘Man, if you saw a car coming at you on the pavement, what would you do?’ With that bridge, you can't go anywhere,” Agee said.

Exactly one year ago to the day, Channel 4 spoke to a Freed-Hardeman University student who was studying abroad during the attack at a Brussels airport.

“This is probably the most hostile situation I have ever been in,” Mallory Bowman said last March.

The school had to make a tough decision and bring all of the students back home.

Those we spoke with Wednesday said they have no plans of cutting their trip short.

“We are going to be vigilant. We are going to stay on our toes, but we are not going to let the terrorists take that away from us,” Agee said.

