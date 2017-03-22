Attorney says school policy needs to change after recent Amber Alert

If you know anything about their whereabouts, call the TBI. (WSMV)

The search for Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins has entered its second week.

While investigators focus on finding them, attorneys believe a lesson can be learned from this that could bring changes to every school district.

"The thing is we need to learn from this and use cases like this to have a better response when these things are suspected," said David Raybin, a Nashville attorney.

On Jan. 24, Culleoka Unit School officials were notified by a student that Cummins was kissing Thomas.

"I understand the parents weren't notified, that is outrageous," Raybin said.

Thomas’ father said he was never told by the school about the kissing allegations.

"In this particular case, there should have been an intervention with the child," Raybin said.

Raybin said counseling should have also been given to her at school after the initial reports.

"Had that occurred we might not even be having this discussion," Raybin said.

Five weeks after Cummins was suspended, the two disappeared and have not been seen since.

"Litigation is not only to compensate the injured person, but it also brings about change," Raybin said.

If Thomas' family was to sue the school, there is a cap on how much they could even get with $300,000 being the maximum.

"The state is immune from damages and they give you very limited ability. There is a cap for several thousand dollars that is available," Raybin said. "Until you have lawsuits like this and can bring significant damages against the school system, you’re not going to bring about the change that is necessary to protect our kids."

