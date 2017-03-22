Parents of victims in deadly bus crash attend hearing on seat belts

Six students were killed in the crash last November. (Source: Chattanooga Fire Department)

Tennessee lawmakers are working to determine whether it would be worth spending millions of dollars to add seat belts to school buses.

A hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday brought out families whose children died in a bus crash in Chattanooga last November.

Some family members started to cry inside the hearing room as they listened to their children’s doctors describe the injuries they suffered. They hope it’s enough to convince legislators.

Thirty-seven children were on the bus at the time of the crash. Six of them were killed.

The doctors who operated on the children told lawmakers that a three-point restraint system, which is a type of seat belt, would have prevented or lessened the chance of death. They also described the injuries of some of the children who survived.

“He suffered a concussion. He had glass stuck all in his head. He had a contusion on the front of his head and he was in shock,” said Stephanie Griffith, whose son survived the crash.

Some lawmakers said they believe seat belts could be more dangerous in certain types of accidents. They worry children won’t be able to get out of a bus quickly.

The seat belt bill is now headed to the full committee.

